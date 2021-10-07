Fruit Attraction in photos: Day two - FreshFruitPortal.com

The second day of Fruit Attraction 2021 saw even bigger crowds than the first, with a lively atmosphere in all the event's pavilions.

Please find below a selection of photos from day two.

Maf Roda was one of the numerous providers of high-end solutions for grading, sorting, quality definition and packing present at Fruit Attraction.

Eurosemillas promotes its Green Motion platform for leading avocado companies.

Green Superfood, a Colombia-headquartered avocado and lime grower-exporter, had a stand at the event. Here in the photo are Marcela Herrera, Head of Marketing & Communication, and Baptiste Kervyn, CEO.

The Italian fruit and vegetable industry have a large presence at Fruit Attraction.

Positive and inspirational messages are abundant.

In the French area is an Eiffel Tower made up of fruit and vegetables.

From North Bay Produce's European division: Teresa Alarcon, Sourcing and Supply Chain Manager, and Wilco Arts, Sales Manager for Europe.

Fresh Fruit Portal interviewed Fruit Attraction director Raul Calleja.

Artists created a series of large, round art pieces as part of the Welcome to the Lemon Age campaign by Spanish lemon and grapefruit association AILIMPO.

Spain treated attendees to more good weather on Wednesday.

At the Argentine stand, Arturo Zuccarelli from Extra Berries, and Macarena Mena from Yentzen Group.

From Mexican avocado company Aguacates Chahena: Giovanni Gonzalez (middle), and Fernando Chavez (right).