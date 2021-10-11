The Brazilian Apple Project launches at Fruit Attraction

The Brazilian Apple Project was successfully presented by Marco Rivoira, CEO of Rivoira Giovanni & Figli during a session of Fruit Attraction last week.

During the exclusive event, three varieties, Luiza, Venice and Isadora dubbed the '3 Sisters' were presented and tasted.

"With eye-catching brilliant red color and mouthfeel that boasts exceptional juicy texture and extra sweet taste, the apples can easily reach 15 to 17b brix."

The varieties are adapted to warm climates where they easily color, and the three apples are picked at different times. Luiza is picked earliest and has a similar window to the Gala variety, Venice is picked in late September and Isadora in late October.

"Most significantly, these three new varieties have the unique characteristics to be picked when ripe on the tree, with the full development of flavor and aroma."

The '3 Sisters' will be presented to the consumer under one brand and will be available year-round as a result of the storability and shelf life.

Gerhard Dichgans will be the Global Project Manager of this project and he feels it will revolutionize the apple sector.

"We are not launching a single new variety, we are instead building a new segment within the apple category: The Extra Sweet," Rivoira said.

"The Extra Sweet is which is what a vast majority of consumers in Europe, the Mediterranean markets and Asia are looking for."

Becoming a commercial reality, the Brazilian Apple Project has planted the first 30,000 trees in Piemont, Italy which will be followed by another 125,000 trees of all three varieties in the spring of 2022, to reach the goal of 200 hectares by 2024.

New partners in Europe and overseas have already shown great interest in the project and the global objective is to plant 4,000 hectares worldwide.

The next presentation of the Brazilian Apple Project will be held in Berlin at the Fruit Logistica event, where more plans such as the brand's image will be announced.