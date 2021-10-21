U.S. table grape stocks lower than previous seasons - FreshFruitPortal.com

Stocks of table grapes in the U.S. market registered on Oct. 15 were lower than the previous two seasons, according to the USDA's latest cold storage report.

The bimonthly report said that as of a few days ago there were 10.6 million boxes of grapes registered in storage on the West Coast. This compares to 11.1 million at the same time last year, and 11.7 million in 2019.

But it is up on the 9.3 million boxes registered on Sept. 31 this year.

Compared to last year, some of the main changes in terms of volumes of specific varieties and varietal groups are:

Autumn Royal: Up to 356,000 from 231,000

Autumn Crisp: Up to 839,000 from 486,000

Autumn King: Up to 3.1 million from 2.3 million

Allison: Up to 1.1 million from 582,000

Scarlet Royal: Down to 1.3 million from 2.1 million

Timco: Down to 194,000 from 589,000

'Other White': Down to 818,000 from 1.2 million

'Other Red': Down to 1.2 million from 2 million

'Other Black: Up tp 646,000 from 386,000

All figures have been rounded to the nearest 1,000