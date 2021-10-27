Mission Produce promotes Denise Junqueiro

Mission Produce has announced the promotion of Denise Junqueiro to Vice President of Marketing and Communications, reporting to Steve Barnard, CEO and Founder.

Junqueiro will drive Mission Produce’s global marketing plans in concert with the executive committee and continue to play a pivotal role in the company's growth by directing the brand, media relations, global communications, and consumer and trade marketing.

"Denise’s vision, dedication, ability to exceed expectations, and can-do attitude is exactly the kind of leadership the company needs for the future,” said Barnard. “There is no doubt her new role will provide her increased influence in order to implement effective strategies to showcase the Mission difference.”

Junqueiro said: "I’m thrilled about this advancement to provide enhanced value to our stakeholders, company and brand."

“As Mission evolves, there are many opportunities to increasingly establish the company as an innovative leader in the industry and to maximize the impact of our consistent growth on our surrounding communities.”

Junqueiro started at Mission Produce in 2016 as a customer marketing manager and has since risen through the ranks by leading a strong marketing team through comprehensive B2B and consumer marketing plans. Junqueiro was instrumental in the public relations and communications behind Mission's journey to become a publicly traded company.

She also spearheaded the development of innovative category enhancing strategies and programs including “Avocado Intel,” “Emeralds in the Rough,” “Minis, small but mighty,” "Jumbos, more to eat, more to love," “Size Minded,” and “Ready.”

With more than a decade of marketing experience, Junqueiro serves on the California Avocado Commission Marketing Committee and the Produce Marketing Association Fresh Summitt Committee.

She is a Class 42 Alumni of the California Ag Leadership Foundation’s fellowship program. Junqueiro also holds many achievements, including being a Produce Business Magazine 40-Under-Forty award recipient for the class of 2019, one of The Packer’s Women in Produce 2020 honorees and an awardee of the 2020 Fruitnet Media International Women in Produce