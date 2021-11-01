Kai Mangelberger, the new Director of FRUIT LOGISTICA - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

On 1 November 2021, trade fair specialist Mangelberger will take on the role of Director for the leading trade show of the global fruit trade, being held as a physical event in Berlin from 9 to 11 February 2022.

Kai Mangelberger, previously the Acting Director of FRUIT LOGISTICA, is now the Director. Mangelberger has nearly 20 years of experience in the trade fair and event industry, and for the past six years was the Deputy Director for InnoTrans, the leading international trade fair for transport technology.

Mangelberger is taking over the reins from Madlen Miserius, who was Product Manager at FRUIT LOGISTICA before serving as Senior Product Manager. She is proud of her twelve successful years at FRUIT LOGISTICA and is looking forward to new tasks and challenges at Messe Berlin.

"We want to be the constant for the fresh fruit industry – an industry that frequently has to quickly and flexibly adapt to changes," says Mangelberger.

"We answer the questions that these changes pose by bringing together industry participants from every link in the value added chain, by anticipating future topics in our programme, and by offering a platform for innovations that help keep the fresh produce industry sustainable. I look forward to pursuing these goals together with my team."