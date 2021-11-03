Naturipe’s Berry Parfait an NACS Show favorite - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

During its debut at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show, Naturipe Snacks™ Berry Parfaits were ranked as the #2 Cool New Product (and the #1 ranked food item). This new product was launched over the summer to meet the demand for healthy grab-and-go snacking, making it a perfect fit for the convenience store channel.

NACS show attendees in Chicago were invited to scan product information of 270 new items on display in the Cool New Products area of the show floor, and Naturipe Snacks’ Berry Parfaits received the second-most scans of all items. The Berry Parfaits were the highest-ranking food or snack item and the only item in the fresh category to make the top ten list.

The Berry Parfaits feature fresh blueberries, Chobani Greek Yogurt and crunchy granola – with thoughtfully designed packaging for consumers on-the-go. Packaged in uniquely designed containers that serve as the ideal vessel to transport and mix each component without compromising the freshness of the berries or the crunch of the granola, making it ideal for convenience shopping.

“We wanted to create healthy and fresh options for consumers when snacking on-the-go,” said Steve Ware, Naturipe’s General Manager of Value Added. “We’re thrilled to see that the NACS members recognize the demand we are meeting and see the value in snack options like our Berry Parfaits.”

