Fresh Del Monte sets emissions targets

Fresh Del Monte has announced that its emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with the levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The 27.5% reduction target covers greenhouse gas emissions from the company's operations and is consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to well below 2°C.

The company's 12.3% reduction target for emissions from its value chain, including emissions from purchased goods and services as well as upstream transportation and distribution among other processes meet the SBTi's criteria for value chain goals, meaning they are in line with current best practice.

"We're thrilled to receive approval of our emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative, which furthers our commitment to protect the health of our planet today and for future generations," Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development said.

"The food system is a vital area for climate action and we hope to lead by example and inspire others in the industry to make the commitment toward this much need change."

As the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the initiative in 2020, this is a significant milestone for Fresh Del Monte as only a few agricultural producers have developed emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science.

Last year, 63% of the company's capital expenditures benefitted climate action.

To help manage its emissions, water and waste, the company also created a proprietary new environmental action tool and database to track data facility by facility, covering global operations.

Sauter will join industry leaders in a panel discussion on "Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture at the Center of Development Strategies - Challenges and Opportunities" at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.