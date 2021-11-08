Verfrut exceeds its fruit export record in the 2020-21 season

By Verfrut

The Verfrut Group, a fruit-growing company dedicated to the production, processing and export of fresh fruit, has successfully delivered fresh fruits to its customers throughout the year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is made up of six companies and has more than 4,000 productive hectares (ha) in Chile and 3,000 ha in Peru. This acreage positions the company as the largest producer of fresh fruit in Chile and the largest producer of table grapes in Peru.

The group is made up of Verfrut SPA and Agricola El Porvenir (Verfrut Chile), Rapel SAC and Verfrut SAC (Verfrut Peru) and United Cargo Forever Fresh LLC (FF).

Verfrut's orchards –founded more than 25 years ago by Romano Vercellino Dellafiori– extend from northern Peru, through the northern, central and southern parts of Chile, growing a wide range of fruit varieties.

Following the same strategy, Verfrut owns and operates six packing plants, one in Peru and five in Chile, where 100% of the fruit that Verfrut exports is packed, using the most advanced technology and complying with the most demanding certifications.

Over the last two years, the Verfrut group has invested more than US$15 million in state-of-the-art packaging facilities.

In terms of markets, Verfrut exports to more than 50 countries spread over five continents and has an extremely diversified array of clients. Despite its diversified global distribution, North America and Asia are the company's anchor markets.

"Our team is solid, we are a family and our collaborators have been with us for many years, with a lot of effort and unity we have managed to get where we are, and the idea is to continue growing," the company said.

"We have never been a company to do interviews or news articles, but we believe that it is important to show our accomplishments and we know that each person who works at Verfrut will be proud to read this article," the company said.

Verfrut has the most demanding certifications both in its fields and processing plants, making it an excellent option for the most significant retailers throughout the different continents.

The 2020-21 season

Although the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on the fruit and vegetable industry, the company has maintained solid and stable growth.

Verfrut exported over 15 million boxes of fruit in the 2020-21 season and is preparing to reach 25 million boxes or 200,000 metric tons over a four-year period based on new plantings. This suggests a volume growth of more than 50% in just four years.

Regarding its challenges, in the short term, Verfrut is set to produce five million boxes of cherries or 25 million kilograms; with Peruvian blueberries, it should reach nine million kilograms; apples will have a new varietal mix that will help reach two million boxes or 36.6 million kilograms; this is all in addition to its already established grape production of nine million boxes which is mainly based in Peru.

Additionally, the company produces more than three million boxes of stone fruit, over 1.5 million boxes of kiwifruit and other niche categories such as Peruvian limes and Asian pears in Chile.

One of the keys to the growth of the company is in the speed and operational efficiency of planting and organizing its production while responding to the most demanding market's needs.

Click here to see a one-of-a-kind Vertical Integration experience where you can take a look at the fields of the central and southern regions of Chile, Peru and various packaging operations. Cherry, stone fruit, grape and apple harvests can also be seen in a 360º video on an actual day.

Vertical Integration

The Group continues with its strategy of 100% vertical integration, exporting only fruit of its own production with more than 6,000 productive hectares today, and over 8,000 ha planted in total.

The vertical integration of the group to produce, pack, export and commercialize the fruit is key.

"Adding to the diversification we have in our fields is how we have become a solid company with constant growth. A season could be complicated for stone fruit, but the season for grapes may go well so our variety really helps us out."

The company said: “In stone fruit, we have three million boxes, which are divided equally between peaches, nectarines and plums, for example. Then we have cherries from very early to late timings, which means dividing the risks as well."

Verfrut's knowledge comes from having its own nursery and working hard to produce these plants, to reaching commercial offices in the U.S. and Europe.

"The fresh fruit business used to be seasonal, but today we are practically producing and exporting 12 months of the year between our operations in Chile and Peru."

For more information contact contacto@verfrut.cl or info@verfrut.pe. You can also contact Romano Vercellino M, Commercial Manager / Asia Manager at rvercellino@verfrut.cl or visit our website https://www.verfrut.cl/.