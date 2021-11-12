Fruit Logistica announces guests should be vaccinated or recovered - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Fruit Logistica trade fair to be held in Berlin from Feb. 9 - 11, 2022, has announced that guests should be fully vaccinated or recovered.

The restarting of attendance trade fairs after the corona-related break has been a success and preparations for Fruit Logistica 2022 are forging ahead. As exhibitors from more than 80 countries will be present in the 25 halls, Fruit Logistica will once again represent the entire global value chain of the fruit and vegetable industry.

Due to the current regulation situation, only fully vaccinated or recovered participants will be allowed to enter the events until further notice. This specifically means that all of the participants must provide digital proof of their vaccination or recovered status to be able to enter the Berlin trade fair exhibition area.

Vaccinated people are those who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved for use in the EU. Currently approved vaccines are Moderna (Spikevax), BionTech/Pfizer (Comirnaty), AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

Vaccination certificates from outside the EU must first be converted into a digital EU vaccination certificate. Current official regulations do not allow guests who have been vaccinated with another vaccine, such as Sputnik or Sinovac to participate. Approval for both of these vaccines was applied for in spring 2021, so the regulations might yet be changed.

The conditions for entering Germany will also be eased for trade fair exhibitors and visitors. AUMA, the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry has presented an excellent overview.

Kai Mangelberger, the director of Fruit Logistica said: "The decision regarding the entry regulation now provides clarity for all of the participants so that they can make further preparations for the trade fair.

"The aforementioned entry restrictions also open up the opportunity for a normal trade fair experience inside the exhibition halls. As things stand at present, the current regulations will enable the event to be held without any further restrictions being placed on exhibitors and visitors. Events at the stands will be possible once again and there will also be more stand construction options.

"The core component of Fruit Logistica 2022 will be personal meetings within the international fruit trade industry at the event. The new regulations will make this event safer and more intensive at the same time“.

Entry to the exhibition will only be possible with personalised tickets purchased in advance and online via the Fruit Logistica ticket shop. The ticket shop is expected to open at the end of November. It will not be possible to purchase tickets or register at the event.