California Citrus Mutual hires Jacob Villagomez as Director of State Governmental Affairs - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

California Citrus Mutual (CCM) is proud to announce we have hired Jacob Villagomez as the new Director of State Governmental Affairs. He comes to us from the State Senate, where he previously served as the District Director for Senator Melissa Hurtado.

In his new role, Jacob will advocate on behalf of California's citrus growers in the State legislature and within administrative and regulatory agencies.

"I am extremely excited to add another talented member to the CCM team," stated President/CEO Casey Creamer. "Jacob's time as a legislative staffer will add valuable experience and perspective to the organization as we deal with significant concerns related to water, pest management, labor, and the overall cost of doing business in California. As a son of citrus farmers in the Sanger area, he has a vested interest in our success and a strong passion to bring positive change for the industry."

Jacob attended California State University, Fresno where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He is also an alumnus of the Kenneth L. Maddy Institute's Legislative Scholars program and a graduate of the Fresno County Farm Bureau's Future Advocates Concerned About Tomorrow (FAACT) program.