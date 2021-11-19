Hass avocado sales in September up on last year

Hass avocado dollar sales in the U.S. market were higher year-on-year over a four-week period in September, new data from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) reveals.

In the four weeks ending Oct. 3, total dollar sales were up 2.2% to $175.7 million, adding $3.8 million to the category vs. prior year.

The average price per unit was up 16.4% at $1.19 per unit.

When compared to the 2020 pandemic sales, avocado volume sales have continued a slower pace this period, down 12.2%.

However, during the past four weeks, all eight regions have recorded strong volume growth for the avocado category versus the pre-pandemic sales levels of 2019.

Regionally, the West drove the 2-year volume growth with sales of 26.7 million units, up 16.3% (+3.7 million) over. 2019.

By market, Los Angeles contributed the highest unit growth in the category, up +13.2%, which added +1.3M units to the category since 2019.

