American Consolidation & Logistics doubles avocado and citrus bagging capacity - FreshFruitPortal.com

By American Consolidation & Logistics

American Consolidation & Logistics (ACL), a leading Florida-based logistics and packing company in the fresh produce industry, has announced that it has doubled its bagging capacity for avocados and citrus.

The company has more than 14 years of experience in handling perishable items such as asparagus, berries, mangos, peas, pineapples, melons, avocados, and many other fruits and vegetables.

That increase in bagging capacity, blueberry packing, and avocado conditioning programs with Thermal Tech ripening rooms have provided growth in 2021. With two facilities close to the most efficient ports in the country (Port of Miami and Port Everglades), over 8,000 cold storage positions, and 60 loading doors, ACL is in a good position to expedite the logistical process of perishables in South Florida.

Jose Medina, General Manager of ACL, explained that the increase in bagging capacity has come in response to rising demand from importers, amid a greater preference for having a fresh pack as close as possible to the end user.

American Consolidation & Logistics' Miami Facility

The increase in capacity has been such that the value-added segment now makes up 50 percent of ACL's business.

"Additionally, I believe that our company’s ability to navigate through a very tough labor market put us in an advantageous position," Medina said.

ACL packs all blueberry sizes in the clamshell format and bags avocados with D Pack. However, the company is very open to working with our importers on joint ventures that require new machinery.

In fact, it is that focus on what importers need that gives ACL an edge over the competition.

"Part of what distinguishes us is our strict focus on the requirements of our importers," Medina said. "We only function as a logistical piece of the importers' operation, with zero wholesaling, while other warehousing companies do both."

The company has evolved significantly over the last few years, adding citrus and avocado bagging in 2017 and blueberry packing and conditioning in 2019.

"Over the past 14 years, we have had the good fortune to work with some of the best importers in the produce industry," Medina said.

Avocado ripening chambers

"Our priority has been to create strong partnerships, through hard work, ingenuity, and integrity. We are committed to providing our importers with the best possible experience, each and every day. Our team is dedicated, very experienced with the handling of produce, and ready to assist with all types of refrigerated warehousing requirements."

ACL also has plans for further growth in the future, including an expansion into more ports and adding more conditioning rooms and bagging/packing machines.

"Nonetheless, we feel that we will continue strengthening our partnerships, and consequently our business, by always striving towards surpassing expectations and at the same time the continued development of our team - our number one asset!" he said.

The ACL team packing blueberries

For more information, please visit www.amerconsolidated.com or contact Jose Medina at jose@amerconsolidated.com.