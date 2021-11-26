Fruit Logistica postponed to April 2022 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Fruit Logistica, the leading trade fair for the global fresh fruit trade is being postponed to 5-7 April 2022.

The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is worsening the situation in many European countries. At the same time, the industry's wish to meet in person remains unwaveringly high.

In light of these circumstances, Messe Berlin has decided to postpone Fruit Logistica to a point in time beyond the fourth wave. Fruit Logistica 2022 will thus be held from Tuesday, 5 April to Thursday, 7 April.

"We are sticking firmly to our goal of meeting on-site again. We expect that the situation will begin to alleviate in February due to the precautionary measures being taken," Director Kai Mangelberger said.

"The new dates make it possible to hold a Fruit Logistica that will pay off for our international guests and presenters. We look forward to hosting people from around the world once more under better circumstances."

With exhibitors from over 80 countries, Fruit Logistica will once again present the entire global value chain of the fresh fruit industry in April 2022.