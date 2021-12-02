Sweet potato imports from South Korea being considered by APHIS

Sweet potatoes grown in South Korea could soon gain access to the U.S. market, after the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said it was considering allowing imports.

APHIS said it is seeking comments on draft pest risk assessment for sweet potato imports from the Asian country.

The draft pest risk assessment for sweet potatoes for consumption will be available for review and comment until January 12, 2022.

The pest risk assessment can be viewed here.