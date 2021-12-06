Coquimbo to soon receive Phytosanitary Inspection Site

The Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (ASOEX) recently met with representatives of fruit and vegetable exporting companies in the northern Coquimbo Region to discuss the work and process of installing the Phytosanitary Inspection Site in the area.

The project involves the construction of a place to examine grapes and other fresh fruit and vegetable products produced in northern Chile.

Miguel Canala-Echeverría, general manager of ASOEX, said: "We met with representatives of exporting companies in the region to present in greater detail the Inspection Site project, as well as the steps we have taken as ASOEX with national and regional authorities".

The exporting companies participating in this event are Río Blanco, Dole, Exser and Compañía Frutera del Norte SA.

Canala-Echeverría said the installation of this site represents a sanitary necessity for the exporters of the northern zone in general. Which takes greater relevance when it is currently awaiting the publication of the Systems Approach for table grapes produced in Atacama and Coquimbo, the above on the part of the phytosanitary authorities of the United States.

"Currently, all of the table grapes that leave the region must be treated with a product that is applied in the United States, a process that has unfavorable effects on the quality of the fruit, therefore, what we have worked with the SAG and the U.S. authorities is to have an option to avoid having to fumigate the fruit, that is, the Systems Approach, whose publication of the protocol we are waiting for," he added.

"Table grapes from the region would be more sustainable with the environment given the elimination of the use of chemical product, but also more competitive in the destination markets."

This new facility will have a surface area of 15,000 m2 and will be located in the town of Pan de Azúcar. The initiative includes a roofed patio, inspection room and tables, sanitary services, warehouse, and administrative and inspection personnel, among other requirements contemplated in the SAG/USDA APHIS and ASOEX pre-shipment program.