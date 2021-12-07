California Giant Berry Farms unveils new clamshell label, website

California Giant Berry Farms has unveiled its new website, www.calgiant.com. An extension of the brand's evolution, the company says the new website conveys its dedication to delivering the highest quality berries in the most sustainable way through enhanced educational content.

Concurrently, the company released a new clamshell label design, which it says is a modern approach to the brand's classic insignia. The re-designed label incorporates the company’s legacy colors consumers recognize when shopping for their favorite berries.

The label update applies to all California Giant conventional and organic strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, and will be gradually introduced to produce sections now through spring 2022.

“It’s very exciting to see the new label design begin to roll out,” said Kyla Oberman, director of marketing at California Giant Berry Farms.

“After reviewing design concepts over the last 18 months, we partnered with our Berry Perks loyalty program members – a group of over 7,000 consumers – to refine and ultimately choose the final design direction. We’re already receiving fantastic feedback from our trade partners who love the updated, clean look.”

Mirroring the new clamshell label, the updated website dons a streamlined design.

The site offers an "easy-to-use interface, developed with user experience in mind and provides a wealth of information for those wanting to learn more about high quality berries from California Giant Berry Farms".

New website features include:

· “BUY NOW” PURCHASING TOOL: The new site features a purchasing tool that enhances the current in-store product locator. Shoppers can simply go to the product locator page and click ‘Buy Online’ to add to their preferred grocer’s e- commerce shopping cart.

· SUSTAINABILITY: The brand’s longtime focus on sustainability has been shifted to the forefront through communications regarding its triple bottom line: People, Planet, Profit. Users can now learn more about the company’s various sustainability initiatives that span from field to headquarters and its various certifications.



· UPDATED BLOG & ENHANCED RECIPES FILTER: User experience updates to the blog and recipe collection have transformed the respective pages into easy-to-navigate resources. Users are now able to easily search recipes and filter by dietary preferences, berry type, seasonality and more.

“Consumer demand for information is at an all-time high,” said Oberman. “The new site provides the content consumers want – from how to select and care for berries – to content that communicatees who we are as a company and our sustainability initiatives.”

California Giant Berry Farms invites visitors to explore the new website at www.calgiant.com.