U.S. apple holdings down on last year - FreshFruitPortal.com

The volume of apples in storage in the U.S. is down year-on-year, according to the latest data from USApple.

According to a recent survey, the total number of apples in storage on Dec. 1, 2021, was 144.4 million bushels, 1.6 percent less than last December’s total of 146.8 million bushels.

It is also 6.8 percent below the five-year average for that date.

Fresh apple holdings on this December, totaled 100.2 million bushels, 2.6 percent less than the inventories reported for last December.

Processing holdings totaled 44.2 million bushels, 0.6 percent more than last year on December 1.

This report captures more than 95% of the national storage capacity.