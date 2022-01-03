Map shows almost all of California out of ‘exceptional drought’ after storms
January 03 , 2022
A new map from the federal U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows the drastic effects of the past few days' storms on the severity of drought across California.
Almost the entire state is out of “exceptional drought” levels, though much of the central part of the state remains in “extreme drought.” The heavy storms during late December contributed to a record snowfall for the month, with the Central Sierra snow lab observing 193.7 inches of snow. The previous record was set in 1970 with 179 inches of snow during the month.