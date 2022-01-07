Indian table grape growers taking united stand on pricing

The Maharashtra State Grape Growers’ Association (MSGGA), the apex body of grape growers in the state, has decided not to sell export-quality table grapes below the price of Rs 82 or US$1.10 per kilogram this month.

This united stance comes after grape farmers suffered heavy losses over the last two seasons while traders set the rate, mainly without considering production costs.

Vilas Shinde, CMD of Nashik-based Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company, the largest exporter of grapes in the country, said the decision was taken so that growers can avoid incurring losses.

Table grapes form an important component in India’s export basket, with growers from Maharashtra the largest contributor to the basket, according to The Indian Express.

Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Sangli and some parts of Marathwada are the main growing centers for the fruit. While exports start from January, the pace picks up around February.