Rouses Markets and Sunkist Growers achieve world record for largest citrus display

Rouses Markets and Sunkist Growers have earned the official Guinness World Record title for the largest display of citrus fruits.

Shipped directly from California’s citrus groves, the display features over 40,000 pounds of fresh Sunkist Navel, Blood and Cara Cara oranges, as well as Sunkist California mandarins, lemons, grapefruit, and Minneola tangelos.

All in all, the record-breaking display had over 100,000 individual pieces of citrus creating an impressive mountain of colorful, juicy fruit. The historic event took place at Rouses Markets #33 in Metairie, LA where a team of over a dozen produce merchandisers masterfully crafted a citrus grove scene in only eight hours.

“World records are a fun way to promote produce,” says Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. “Citrus is a big part of our Eat Right with Rouses program, and our in-house registered dietitian was on hand to discuss citrus nutrition, and the health benefits that citrus can provide. We invite everyone to be a part of the celebration, as the record-breaking fruit made its way to over 60 Rouses Markets locations following the event.”

According to a recent study, eating healthier is the number one reason to buy citrus. This newly-awarded title provides Rouses Markets and Sunkist Growers with an opportunity to educate consumers on the nutritional value found in citrus and each variety’s unique flavor profile.

"The start of the new year brings with it a desire to eat healthier, and vitamin C and other key nutrients are top-of-mind for so many consumers," adds Jim Phillips, President and CEO of Sunkist Growers.

"Our fresh citrus cooperative is excited to join forces with Rouses Markets in achieving a new world record—it goes hand-in-hand with our Peel Good Citrus™ campaign focused on getting fresh citrus into the hands of consumers around the world."

This is the first Guinness World Record title for Sunkist Growers, and the third for Rouses Markets who hold titles for the largest display of artichokes and the largest display of avocados.