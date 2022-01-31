Sun World appoints Executive Vice President & Chief Science Officer

Sun World International has appointed Jennifer Petersen as Executive Vice President & Chief Science Officer, CEO & President David Marguleas announced recently.

In this new leadership position, she will oversee all activities, staff and partnerships pertaining to breeding, variety development, genetics and related technologies.

The company develops premium varieties of table grapes and stone fruits. Petersen will be instrumental in expanding Sun World’s genetics portfolio as it seeks to bring new and improved fresh fruit to consumers worldwide, Marguleas said.

“Jennifer adds immeasurable knowledge and depth to our research endeavors and, importantly, to our management team. This decision is transformational for our company as we deliver on our mission to bring premium table grape and stone fruit varieties to growers and to delight consumers, ” Marguleas said.

Petersen has a strong background in agricultural research, most notably, genetics and plant biology. She received her B.S. in Horticulture from Oregon State and a Ph.D. in Plant Biology from the University of California at Davis.

Petersen recently directed a Global Accelerated Genetics team at Bayer Crop Science, a world-leading life sciences company, and in that capacity was an integral part of Bayer’s global research leadership team including crop production research and development, breeding technologies and regional breeding, testing and operations.

“Sun World enjoys an undisputed reputation as a leading source of produce innovation and is at a pivotal place in its growth trajectory. I look forward to building on that legacy while working with our talented Sun World research team,” Petersen said.