Spain cuts 2021-22 lemon forecast to levels far below previous season

Spain has slightly reduced its lemon production forecast for the 2021-22 season, pushing it down even further from the levels of the previous season.

The Spanish Lemon and Grapefruit Interbranch Organisation's (Ailimpo) third forecast of the season pegged total volumes at 990,000 metric tons (MT). That is down slightly from the original forecast of 1,035,000MT, and significantly lower than the final 2020-21 crop of 1,340,000MT.

Production forecasts of the predominant Fino variety were cut from 820,000MT to 800,000. In the previous season volumes reached 980,000MT.

The late-season Verna variety, meanwhile, is set to see production of 190,000MT, compared to pre-season forecasts of 215,000MT and last season's production of 360,000MT.

"The Fino lemon season will continue to develop in the first four months of 2022, although with a progressive reduction in fruit availability," Ailimpo said.

"For Limon Verna, a native Spanish variety, the forecast finally points to a harvest of 190,000MT in 2022, which will mean a sharp reduction compared to the volumes of 2021, with a planned start of marketing during the month of April."

Between 20 - 25 percent of the harvest is destined for processing, an industry in which Spain is the second largest producer.