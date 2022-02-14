USDA appoints members to the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the appointment of seven members and 10 alternate members to serve on the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council.

Members and alternates newly appointed to serve a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024 are:

Nathan Sakuma of Burlington, WA (Western Region Producer Member)

Anne Krahmer-Steinkamp of Saint Paul, OR (Western Region Producer Alternate)

Shelly Hartmann of Grand Junction, MI (Midwest Region Producer Member)

Katelyn Craig of South Haven MI (Midwest Region Producer Alternate)

David F. Arena of Hammonton, NJ (Northeast Region Producer Member)

Art Galleta of Hammonton, NJ (Northeast Region Producer Alternate)

Jody A. McPherson of Rocky Point NC (Southern Region Producer Member)

Charles Michael Thomas of Blackshear, GA (Southern Region Producer Alternate)

John Johnston of Watsonville, CA (Importer Member)

Bonnie Lundblad of Glassboro, NJ (Importer Alternate)

Felipe Silva of Santiago, Chile (Exporter Member)

Sebastian Carmona of Santiago, Chile (Exporter Alternate)

Amy Howell, PhD of Chatsworth, NJ (Public Member)

William O. Cline of Castle Hayne, North Carolina (Public Alternate)

Alternate members appointed to fill vacancies with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022 are:

William Unger of Cornelius, OR (Oregon Producer)

Joseph A. Barsi of Watsonville, CA (Importer Alternate)

Stephen Phillips of British Columbia, Canada (Handler Alternate)

The 20-member council is comprised of 12 producers, four importers, two exporters, one handler and one public member. Each member seat has a corresponding alternate seat. Members and alternates can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.