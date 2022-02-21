U.S.: Shipping industry and truck availability improving - USDA

The USDA has said that both the shipping industry on the East and West coasts and truck availability are improving, following a particularly challenging period for both.

In a weekly update on seasonal perishable products published on Feb. 18 - which also included price trends - the entity said: "The shipping industry generally showed several improving trends again this week."

"The Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest US seaport for cargo, reported a 20% increase in container numbers handled for 2021, and January 2022 numbers already show an additional 4% monthly increase."

"New equipment and added workers have allowed ports such as Savannah to take on increased cargo traffic to help alleviate the historic backlogs which are slowly clearing at Southern California ports."

Domestic and border crossing truck rates also showed slight but consistent decreases out of many growing areas, the report said.

"Although diesel fuel prices continue to rise, truck availability has improved significantly, and most regions now have adequate equipment and drivers to fulfill current needs," it said.

USMCA commodity price trends

