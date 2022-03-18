Driving Sustainability: Westfalia’s Initiatives from Water to Packaging and Plastics at FRUIT LOGISTICA

PRESS RELEASE

As numerous industry players prepare to gather in Berlin for FRUIT LOGISTICA (5-7 April, 2022), the world’s leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry, the Westfalia Fruit Group will be unveiling a collection of innovative initiatives as part of its drive towards sustainable production.

Water conservation:

In one key initiative, Westfalia Fruit has pioneered a low-flow drip irrigation technique for avocado growing. It saves a large volume of water and it’s estimated that the approach will bring an overall 50% efficiency boost in farms where it is implemented. In use in several of Westfalia’s farms across South Africa, Portugal, Chile, and Mozambique, the technology will be rolled out across its global farming portfolio as old orchards are replanted with new ones.

Sustainable packaging:

At the same time, Westfalia Fruit’s business in France, has launched a new range of environmentally and consumer friendly packaging for avocados, dramatically reducing the use of plastic while successfully maintaining fruit quality. The cardboard in the zero plastic options are fully compostable and made with FSC certified materials, the only timber certification scheme endorsed by the conservation organization WWF.

Dr. Craft beauty product collaboration:

The third cutting-edge project will, for the first time, see Westfalia ground avocado seeds used in beauty products, replacing the now banned and environmentally harmful plastic micro-beads previously used.

After three years of research, development and product testing, Westfalia Fruit’s business in the UK is supplying the ground avocado seeds to the premium beauty brand Dr. Craft for use as an exfoliator in a range of cosmetics. This project has demonstrated proof of concept that the versatile fruit can be used not only in cosmetics but also as a potential replacement for microplastics within the food, homecare and materials sectors.

“As a leading multinational supplier of avocados and a range of fresh vegetables and fruit we are committed to protecting precious water resources, reducing waste and becoming ‘lifetime carbon neutral’ by 2049, the 100-year anniversary of the establishment of our first farm in South Africa,” said Johnathan Sutton, Group Safety & Environmental Executive at Westfalia Fruit.

Find out more about these and other sustainability initiatives as well as how to you can work with Westfalia Fruit at our booth: Hall 5.2, stand D-01.

Westfalia's new zero plastic packaging - environmentally and consumer friendly packaging for avocados. (Photo: Wesfalia Fruit, PR006)

Dr. Craft’s new exfoliating body polish using Westfalia’s avocado seeds. (Photo: Wesfalia Fruit, PR006)

About Westfalia Fruit

The multinational Westfalia Fruit Group is a leading supplier of fresh and processed produce to international markets, offering a diverse range of quality fruit and related products via its vertically integrated supply chain. As a frontrunner in the avocado industry, Westfalia grows, sources, ripens, packs, processes and markets accredited avocados across the globe throughout the year. Value-added products include avocado oil, low-preservative guacamole, frozen avocado and dried fruit.

Westfalia grows fruit in all major origins in the Americas and Africa and sources from partner orchards, giving the Group the most diverse avocado-growing footprint in the world. Westfalia’s dynamic and integrated supply chain from research to the consumer benefits all stakeholders. The Group’s research division, Westfalia Technological Services, is the world’s largest privately funded subtropical fruit research unit. Its dedicated team of scientists and technicians focus on varietal development, innovation and environmental matters, and provides a pivotal role in defining the future of the global avocado industry.

A supplier of choice to retail, wholesale and food-service customers, Westfalia operates sales offices in the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America and southern Africa. Fruit is packed in diverse formats and expertly ripened to deliver optimal eating quality. For more information visit www.westfaliafruit.com.