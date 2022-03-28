Wish Farms’ Pink-A-Boo Pineberries are “Taking TikTok By Storm”

PRESS RELEASE

Plant City based, international grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and pineberries, Wish Farms, is sharing the latest on Pink-A-Boo Pineberries.

“Our newest berry is experiencing an exceptional amount of buzz, living up to its ‘celebrity berry’ status”, said Marketing Director Amber Maloney. “We are seeing pineberries resonate with all generations, but particularly take off with Millennials and GenZ-ers who love to post their experiences on social.”

Wish Farms branded Pink-A-Boo Pineberries® have achieved multiple viral moments across popular platforms and high traffic websites, reaching millions of consumers across The United States and Canada. Most recently, they were featured on the popular sites Pop Sugar and Elite Daily. The latter describes itself as: “the ultimate digital destination for millennial women who are discovering the world, and themselves in the process.” The page boasts 3.4 M followers on Instagram.

Elite Daily’s article declared that the trend is “taking TikTok by storm” and “the pineberry craze already has people thinking ahead to summer”. It explicitly features Wish Farms’ Instagram and viral posts from influencers. The article’s ‘Where to Buy’ section highlights Wish Farms’ retail partners Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Hannaford, Publix, The Fresh Market and Stew Leonard’s.

On TikTok, the top six posts featuring Wish Farms Pink-A-Boo Pineberries achieved 42,600 shares, 1.7 M likes, and reached over 10.5 million viewers. Collectively, the popular hashtags of #PinkABoo, #pineberries, #whitestrawberry and #whitestrawberries have over 23.3 M views. Key “foodie” influencers like @foodgod, @stickaforkinme and @clairecouvsmith have all mentioned or posted about them.

Maloney: “Our strategy to brand, launch and promote Pink-A-Boo Pineberries has been like nothing we have undertaken at our company. The effort has been a major success thus far, but we are only scratching the surface. We still have the potential to reach millions more.”

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo Pineberries®, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.