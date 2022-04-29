LGS anticipates mid-May start to counter season citrus season

LGS Specialty Sales provided an update on its expectations for citrus fruit coming from the Southern Hemisphere, with a mid-May start for Argentine lemons, and also anticipated logistical challenges will be an issue.

In a statement the company, which imports citrus, grapes and persimmons, said it is sourcing its citrus for 2022 from Chile, Peru, Argentina, South Africa and Uruguay.

“The summer citrus season is an exciting time at LGS,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “We are thankful for the growing partners that supply us with summer fruit from the finest growing regions known for having ideal climate and soil conditions.”

The company gave the following guidance for these categories:

Lemons - The Argentinian lemon season will begin mid-May and then slowly transition to Chile later in summer.

Navels - The Chilean navel season is anticipated to run from July through early November with a combination of Chilean and South African fruit.

Easy-Peelers – Early clementine supply will begin with Peruvian, Chilean and South African fruit before transitioning to Tangos and W. Murcotts come mid-to-late July. Strong, early clementine varieties will be limited, while we expect volumes of Tangos and W. Murcotts to increase, with promotable volumes August through November.

Cara Caras & Minneolas – Both will continue to complement the Citrus category during their late July through early October window. Cara Cara production continues to increase, especially out of Chile.

It also said that like many other categories of produce, logistical hurdles and cost increases will be the prime challenge for this season.

“Just as most of the produce industry has experienced over the past year, we all expect a challenging summer season with the increase in costs and logistical hurdles we will all need to overcome,” said Sears. “Our intention will continue to be to provide the best fruit possible to our customers as we continue to try and promote consumption among consumers.”