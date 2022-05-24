Celebrate 10 years Of California Avocado Month this June

PRESS RELEASE

Ten years ago, the California Avocado Commission first observed June officially as California Avocado Month and is enthusiastically promoting this long-standing tradition. As an ode to the past ten years, the Commission has enlisted the culinary talents of Southern California-native, Chef Nyesha Arrington, to create two delicious and seasonal recipes that prominently feature California avocados, which are grown by about 3,000 California avocado growers with groves from San Diego to Monterey.

“June is in the heart of California avocado season when there is peak availability,” said Jan DeLyser, Commission vice president marketing. “We’re proud that this is our tenth year celebrating California avocado month and working with Chef Arrington and others to help push the incremental avocado sales that accompany the season.”

By integrating flavors and techniques from around the world, Chef Arrington has been able to create a style both personal and unparalleled, drawing inspiration from art and her African American and Korean background. Arrington also has been celebrated throughout her career for using farm fresh, locally and responsibly sourced ingredients, which made her the perfect partner to craft customized dishes for this celebratory anniversary.

“It’s hard narrowing down the recipes when California avocados have countless possibilities! However, I love when they are paired with complementing flavors. These California avocados definitely hold their own by leveling up any dish and giving an extra wow factor, making it a California chef’s key ingredient,” Arrington said.

Inspired by how the bountiful flavor and nutrition pair perfectly, Arrington developed two new produce-rich recipes starring California avocados, perfect for the summer season.

First, Arrington’s California Avocado Crab & Tuna Stack features a beautiful, layered stack of California avocados, crab and ahi tuna, which are combined with heirloom tomato, English cucumber and spices. For a fresh and light salad featuring summer produce, Arrington also prepared a Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad. The grilled fruits are combined on a bed of arugula and crispy quinoa, then paired with a tangy and delicious pistachio-arugula vinaigrette.

In addition to advertising and consumer public relations activities, the Commission activity in June will include email outreach to nearly 200,000 dedicated California avocado fans as well as social media support. Dietitian activities that promote avocado nutrition information and feature the California avocado brand complement the program. Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, will have an Instagram story with a giveaway on her channel that also will feature her new recipe for Avocado Goat Cheese Truffle Pops. Manuel Villacorta, MS, RDN, created five delicious California avocado smoothies recipes. Via his channels on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, Villacorta will post a series of three videos featuring the avocado smoothies and how they can be used as part of one’s weight management.

Customized retailer promotions for California Avocado Month in June include use of California avocado display bins, sales contests, digital advertising, social media tie-ins and more.