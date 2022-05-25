IFPA launches Southern Hemisphere Commodity Working Group

International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is launching the Southern Hemisphere Commodity Working Group series to offer interactive, virtual workshops for IFPA members from key markets across Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru and South Africa.

The sessions will discuss pre-season scenarios, current market trends, and international challenges. The first of the series will kick off on May 26, 2022 with the Avocado Working Group. During the session, speakers will provide season updates from across the Southern Hemisphere.

Speakers for the working group on May 26 will include: Ligia Falange Carvalho, President of the Avocado Association of Brazil; Francisco Contardo, Executive Director Avocado Committee of Chile A.G; Jose Luis Gallardo Anguiano, President, APEAM, A.C.; Juan Carlos Paredes, President, Prohass Peru; and Derek Donkin, Chief Executive of the South African Subtropical Growers’ Association.

Participants of the event will also have the opportunity to share their learnings, focusing on logistics, sustainability, market development and branding.

“We’re thrilled to have a number of experts join us from across the key Southern Hemisphere markets,” said IFPA Director of International Member Relations, Natalia Gamarra.

“The opportunity to connect across the supply chain in these regions means that our members can not only benefit from learning about the latest in market trends and global updates, they will also be able to connect and share critical resources and ideas with other members across the globe.”

The program is open and free to all IFPA members. For those interested in participating, they can contact their local country manager or register online.

Brazil: Valeska Oliveira - VOliveira@freshproduce.com

Chile and Peru: Ivan Correa - ICorrea@freshproduce.com

Mexico: Ruben Ramirez - Rramirez@freshproduce.com

South Africa: Lianne Jones – Ljones@freshproduce.com

The event is sponsored by Agricolleges International.