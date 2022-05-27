Vanguard International expands team, names new sales manager

Vanguard International USA has promoted Jon Fox to the role of Sales Manager for its USA export sales team, and also expanded its commercial business team with the addition of Ricardo Luchsinger as South America Sales and Procurement Associate.

In a statement, the company said that Jon Fox has been an integral part of Vanguard for the last 10 years in his role in sales and procurement.

“Jon has earned the respect of customers, suppliers, and his internal teammates through his day-in and day-out interactions,” shared Tim Clarke, President of Vanguard International USA.

“For me, this promotion represents an exciting launching pad to lead the Vanguard USA Sales team to another level,” said Jon Fox.

In his new role, Fox will continue to directly manage his longstanding, existing relationships with customers and suppliers delivering the highest quality product 52 weeks a year.

In a separate statement, the company said it has added Ricardo Luchsinger to its Chilean office.

Ricardo Luchsinger brings deep roots and career experience in the produce business to this position. He previously worked in the Ultramar shipping office in Chile for four years and followed that with tenure in Pacific Chile as a freight forwarder specializing in fresh fruit service.

From 2016 to present Ricardo has held the role of Export Account Manager for Georgie’s Fruit, a cherry, grape, and kiwi grower located in central Chile.