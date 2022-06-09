Agronometrics in Charts: Colombia swiftly ramping up avocado exports to the U.S.

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of the Colombian avocado market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In 2021, Colombia exported 2,376 tons of avocados to the U.S.; the country plans to increase the exported volumes by 30 percent this year. Over the course of the past decade, Colombia’s avocado production and exports have grown rapidly.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, Colombia is emerging as the third largest avocado producer in the world, after Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Colombia is emerging as a competitor to Peru in the global avocado market, since both share the same export window, and it is beginning to show the same explosive growth that Peru did.

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. A gronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.