Dole Food Company adds execs to sales and operations teams

Dole Food Company announced today the hiring of Dan Welk as Vice President of Sales for the Dole Diversified North America division.

With more than 25 years produce industry experience with companies including Del Monte, Earthbound, Mann Packing and a previous position with Dole Fresh Vegetables earlier in his career, Dan will be a part of the senior leadership team and be responsible for the Sales of the North American Diversified Berry, Grapes and Citrus products.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to join the team. My initiation into the produce world started with Dole so it feels a bit of a homecoming,” Welk stated.

Dole Diversified North America (DDNA) continues to expand and grow their business with their portfolio of Berries, Grapes, Citrus and other fruit products. Welk’s addition answers a dynamic and strategic initiative to continue the forward momentum of Dole’s success in the berries category and provides additional leadership to achieve growth targets.

“Dan’s addition to the team will help us in continuing the retail growth of our business and bring his wealth of experience and customer centric focus to support Dole Diversified in our expansion plans,” said Dole Diversified North America General Manager Rob Russo.

“We are looking forward to the contributions Dan will make to support the team and drive the business forward with new customer opportunities as we increase our sourcing of supply”.

Russo also announced that current Senior Director of Systems & Finance for DDNA, Rosie Dworak, has been tapped to undertake the role of Vice President of Operations for the division. Dworak has been with Dole Diversified for the past five years and instrumental in the progress and expanse of the business.

Dworak will have responsibility for the operations, finance, and business systems areas of the division in North America.