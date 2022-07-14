Jalisco to finally begin exporting avocados to U.S. this month

The Mexican state of Jalisco is set to begin exporting avocados to the U.S. market this month after receiving formal authoritization from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

The development was announced by the head of Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture, Ana Lucía Camacho Seville, who said that shipments would begin immediately following the certification of over 8,000 hectares of avocado production and 600 orchards that was received on Monday.

The certification provides U.S. avocado buyers with a second region in Mexico from to source product, in addition to Michoacán, and ends Jalisco's decade-long wait for market access.

It seemed that Jalisco, which borders Michoacan to the north, had received market access in early 2016, only for the U.S. administration to do a U-turn, in a move that a Mexican avocado industry representative believed was related to the U.S.'s attempts to gain access to the Latin American country's potato market.

Mexican avocado export associatio APEAM says it will now work closely with Jalisco to deliver even more avocados to the U.S.

"Blessed with rich volcanic soil, natural irrigation and a unique topography, Michoacan exports avocados to the United States year-round, and Jalisco's integration makes the avocado industry even stronger," said Jose Luis Gallardo, the President of APEAM. "We're thrilled about this expansion, continuing to help make sure the best avocados are available for American consumers 365 days a year."

Ron Campbell, Executive Director of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importer Association, said: "We're eager to begin this opportunity to further increase avocado imports to the U.S."

"Now, this new region for imports will allow for even larger import numbers, especially during the summer months when the Jalisco region is strongest."