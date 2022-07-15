Shipping containers around a fifth less productive than pre-Covid

Congestion across global supply chains has meant shipping containers are an estimated 15% to 20% less productive than in pre-Covid-19 times, according to Drewry’s recently published Container Census & Leasing Annual Review & Forecast 2022/23 report.

Drewry estimates that each container averaged 18.1 lifts in 2021 compared with 19.2 in 2020 and between 19.5 and 20.6 in the 2010s.

Moreover, the number of containers per slot of vessel capacity increased by 8% in 2020 when the pandemic started and remained at this level throughout 2021.

Additionally, Drewry said that the global pool of shipping containers increased by 13% to almost 50 mteu in 2021, which was three times prior growth trend.

This reflected lessors and ocean carriers ordering a record number of containers, while retiring fewer ageing units.