GrubMarket expands in U.S. Southwest through acquisition of fresh produce distributor

E-commerce company GrubMarket has completed the acquisition of New Mexico and Texas-based fresh produce distributor Quality Fruit & Vegetable Co. (QF&V).

QF&V provides produce sourced from the U.S., Mexico, South America and other parts of the world to the Southwest.

It currently operates in Texas and New Mexico, selling tens of millions of dollars of produce to hundreds of retail and foodservice customers across the U.S. and Mexico each year, and has a strong reputation as an industry leader in traceability and food safety practices, GrubMarket says.

Founded over 35 years ago, QF&V is still run by original owner Nick Delgado, a well-known veteran in the fresh produce industry with over 55 years of experience in the fresh food space.

Today, QF&V is a full-service food distribution and wholesale business with warehouse operations covering nearly 70,000 square feet, including cold storage and air ripening facilities.

It has an extensive product catalog that includes specialty and seasonal items but is particularly well-known for bananas, lettuce, and tomatoes. In addition, it has been at the forefront of food safety and traceability, having received top food safety certifications from Primus Labs and other organizations.

After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current experienced and mission-driven leadership team.

"We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket team, who shares our goals and embodies the hard work ethic required to build a successful food business," said Nick Delgado, owner and president of QF&V.

"We are also excited about GrubMarket's robust technology platform and strong eCommerce network, which will allow us to tap into a best-in-class grower network across North and South America and become an even more reputable and reliable fresh food distributor for our customers across the U.S. and Mexico."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, said: "QF&V is one of the largest retail and foodservice distributors in the Southwest U.S. Nick and the remarkable team at QF&V have built an exceptional company that has a well-rounded and diversified customer base and has achieved year-over-year growth in revenue and profits."