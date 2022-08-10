Fresh del Monte collaborates with Café Najjar in MENA

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has partnered Café Najjar to introduce Najjar Gourmet Coffee’s wide variety of freshly ground, high-quality coffee beans and products in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

As part of the partnership, Fresh Del Monte will be distributing the vacuum coffee products that are tailor-made for true coffee enthusiasts, in the hotel, restaurant, and catering channel (HORECA). HORECA attendees will be treated to Turkish coffee, espresso, and filter coffee made from the finest blends and carefully chosen from the best origins.

Racha El Aawar, Regional Marketing Director, MENA, commented: “Fresh Del Monte has an extensive range of institutional and food service packs for sectors such as retail/ fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and HORECA business partners.

“We saw Café Najjar as a perfect partner for our business because they also use their passion as a key driver to always achieve something exceptional and maintain consumers’ trust from one generation to another,” she added.

Alain Dibo, General Manager, Café Najjar commented: “We are very proud of our strategic partnership with Fresh Del Monte as we share a lot of common values, expertise, and ambitions in the MENA region. Our partnership will enable us both to leverage our strength in manufacturing, distribution, and regional HORECA understanding.”

“The goal of both companies is to offer customers a full coffee solution that will enable consumers to enjoy a great cup of coffee everyday wherever they are,” concluded Dibo.

Café Najjar's consistent and reputable name for quality and innovation are the pillars of its heritage, experience, and dedication to perfection. These qualities are well aligned with Fresh Del Monte’s philosophy, which seeks to bring high-quality, healthy, and nutritious foods to people through sustainable practices.