Gold Coast Packing announces new hire

Gold Coast Packing Inc. has hired Larry Narwold as its Regional Sales Manager, bringing years of produce experience to the Gold Coast Sales Team.

“We are happy to have Larry aboard at Gold Coast. His depth of knowledge in produce is unmatched, and we expect he will help us develop additional business for our value-added fresh-cut vegetable lines,” said Robb Bertels, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Prior to joining Gold Coast Packing, Larry was National Accounts Director for Misionero. During his produce career, he has worked for a variety of grower/shippers including Tanimura & Antle, Green Giant Fresh, Taylor Farms and Mann Packing.

“Larry’s knowledge and experience in the retail and foodservice sector will help Gold Coast grow in both categories,” added Bertels.

In addition, his extensive career began in independent retailing, and he eventually moved in grocery wholesaling, where he supplied grocery stores for 18 years as Produce Director for Wetterau Foods, SUPERVALU, and then Fleming.

Larry Narwold commented: “Gold Coast is a family operation, that is what drew me to the company. The atmosphere here is positive and ready to handle both new accounts and new items. I am looking forward to working with the team at Gold Coast and assisting with present and future customers.”