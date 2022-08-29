IFPA announces 2023 Board of Directors

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has announced the slate of new directors for its 2023 Board of Directors.

The board is led by the officers of the Executive Committee and will be led in 2023 by current Chair-Elect, Laura Himes, Senior Merchandising Director at Walmart. Himes will inherit the role from current chair, Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and collaborate with this Board of Directors,” said Himes. “It is an incredibly diverse group representing ideas from around the globe and will build on the successes of IFPA’s inaugural year in fulfilling our mission, vision, and delivering on our 7 strategic commitments.”

Both Himes and Taylor will take the stage in Orlando at the Global Produce & Floral Show in October to share their remarks. The next Chair-Elect, slotted to assume leadership of the Executive Committee will be John Anderson, CEO and Managing Partner of Oppy.

The new slate of IFPA board directors are selected to serve in roles of those directors retiring from board service. Tasked with identifying these leaders is the Leadership Development Committee.

This year, this committee was led by past Chairs Dwight Ferguson, President and CEO of California Agricultural Leadership Foundation and Danny Dumas, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Calavo Growers.

Dumas commented: “It’s been an honor serving this industry as a part of the Leadership Development Committee.

“The role of the Board is to provide the insights and perspectives that will drive the association forward and create solutions that give our members more access to the people and ideas that can make a difference in their business. I’m confident this Board slate of leaders will do just that as it leads an already strong and engaged volunteer community.”

This year’s slate of directors will assume leadership of the Food Safety Council, Australia New Zealand Advisory Board, the Marketing Council and more.

The volunteer leaders will be confirmed by a ballot shared with membership and their board term will begin at the end of October.

To read the full press release and full board slate for 2023, please click here.