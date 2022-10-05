Fresh Del Monte teams up with blockchain start-up tech Decapolis

Fresh Del Monte Produce has recently invested a 39% stake in Decapolis, in an effort to secure innovative solutions for its products and services. The UK-based Jordanian technology company provides food safety and traceability for the food industry.

Decapolis Food Guard (DFG) will be available across all of Del Monte’s business segments, according to both companies. Fresh Del Monte said that the blockchain-based traceability solution will begin with its pineapple operations in Costa Rica.

“Now more than ever, consumers are very cognizant of what goes into their food. With this blockchain technology, they’ll know exactly what has gone into the product, and where it has traveled until the moment it was purchased for consumption”, said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte Chairman and CEO.

The DFG solution developed by Decapolis works through a chain of records which capture assessments at each stage of production.

This is accomplished by using QR codes that, when applied to product labels, certify end-to-end traceability. Anyone who scans the QR code will be able to see a complete log of product information.

“This will surely be a promising and fruitful venture, a force multiplier to work that positively impacts communities, families, and the future of healthy living and technology for good”, said Abedalrhman Habashneh, Decapolis Founder and CEO.