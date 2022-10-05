Jeff Oberman becomes California Avocado Commission’s new president

Produce veteran Jeff Oberman is to become the new California Avocado Commission Board of Directors president, effective Oct. 10. Oberman has extensive experience in the industry, with over 25 years of work.

“His broad network, non-profit association leadership and fresh produce business experience, including an end-to-end understanding of the needs of growers, handlers, distributors, foodservice operators and retail customers makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead the California Avocado Commission”, shared Rob Grether, chair of the Commission Board of Directors.

Oberman’s career has had a focus on trade association leadership, strategic planning, and management of customer and government agency relations. In 2005, he was acknowledged by Produce Business Magazine on their “40 under Forty” list.“Having the opportunity to take the helm and build on the California Avocado Commission’s well-deserved reputation for innovative marketing and grower advocacy is exciting”, said Oberman.

“Like most agricultural producers, California avocado growers face a host of ever-changing challenges, and I look forward to steering the Commission in support of long-term grower success.”