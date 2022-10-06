California Giant Berry Farms forecasts high production volumes for strawberries

California Giant Berry Farms recently shared a strawberry crop update forecasting a big increase in production. Peak volumes are expected for both organic and conventionally grown fruit.

“Plant development and production cycles were off to a great start, trending to be an above average production season before we ran into the recent heatwave,” said Kevin Dwyer, district manager at California Giant Berry Farms.

Strawberry production is currently focused in Santa Maria, Watsonville and Salinas, the company’s main growing regions in California. The latter two are slated to continue harvest through the end of October.

“Despite the heat and the recent rains changing our production curve we’re still on track to deliver strong volumes of the high-quality fruit California Giant is known for”, the executive stressed.

The company provides an all-season supply of sustainably grown berries for retailers, foodservice and consumers.