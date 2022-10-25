Fall Creek Farm & Nursery signs on as exclusive sponsor of USHBC’s Blueberry Industry Leadership Program

PRESS RELEASE

Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, a blueberry genetics and nursery company, has signed on as the exclusive sponsor of the U.S. Blueberry Council’s (USHBC) Blueberry Leadership Program. The program, launched in March 2022, helps up-and-coming leaders in the blueberry industry grow their leadership skills, connect with and learn from innovative thought leaders, and improve their industry intelligence.

Fall Creek’s support will allow the program to provide the industry with meaningful programming focused on developing the next generation of blueberry industry leaders.

“We’re grateful for Fall Creek’s multi-year support of our leadership program. Their financial commitment will not only allow us to develop the program’s breadth and depth, but acknowledges the value of USHBC’s role and responsibility to develop informed leaders who can guide our blueberry industry’s future growth and prosperity,” said Amanda Griffin, vice president of engagement and education for USHBC and the North American Blueberry Council (NABC).

Fall Creek has been a longtime supporter of USHBC and NABC, frequently providing leadership, insight and expertise for the councils’ events and programs.

“We’re big believers in investing in the development of people and creating opportunities for future leaders in our industry. We’re proud to have been afforded the opportunity to support this exciting initiative led by the USHBC, and are thrilled to see the level and quality of this first group,” said Fall Creek’s Co-CEO Cort Brazelton. “For companies that do not produce fruit, but serve, engage in or benefit from the industry, we all have an opportunity to look for ways to support the future success of the people and the industry we all love so dearly.”

The first cohort of 10 Blueberry Leadership Program fellows started the program in June 2022 and have since met numerous times, including a visit to Washington state for professional development at the CuliNex Innovation Center and Microsoft FarmBeats. Their journey will continue with more in-person trips in 2023, and a graduation event at The Blueberry Summit, USHBC and NABC’s fall event and meetings, in 2023.

The program takes an interactive approach to leadership development through hands-on training, immersive learning experiences, engagement with thought leaders and exposure to the components of the global produce supply chain.

Learn more about the Blueberry Industry Leadership Program here.

Contact:

Amanda Griffin

Vice President of Engagement and Education

agriffin@blueberry.org

industry@ushbc.org

# # #

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC was established by blueberry growers and currently has 2,500 growers, packers and importers. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at ushbc.org.

About Fall Creek Farm & Nursery

A privately-held, family company, Fall Creek serves the global fruit industry by delivering blueberry genetics, plants, horticultural support and market intelligence. With wholly-owned nurseries and R&D centers in the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Spain, The Netherlands and partner licensees worldwide, Fall Creek’s professional team of experts is uniquely qualified to serve the global industry’s leading growers. Fall Creek’s mission is to cultivate exceptional plants and relationships, innovating solutions to optimize customer success and ultimately to make a World with Better Blueberries™.