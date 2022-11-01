Mann Packing invests $2.5M in snap pea sorters

Mann Packing Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce, is investing heavily in its leading snap pea program as it further commits to being a leader in the space.

The vegetable division of Fresh Del Monte has upgraded its program by acquiring two optical sorters dedicated solely to snap peas, totaling a $2.5 million investment, and is also exploring additional sourcing options in Guatemala and Peru that are within Fresh Del Monte’s global network.

The investment in the snap pea program comes shortly after the two companies announced that Mann Packing has officially completed the final stages of its integration as the vegetable division of Fresh Del Monte – a move that allows Mann Packing to leverage Fresh Del Monte’s resources and infrastructure.

“We’re investing heavily in our snap pea program by finding ways to expand, upgrade and improve efficiencies,” said Sevag Zaroukian, Mann Packing’s Vice President of Operations. “As the leader in snap peas, we see this as a pivotal moment to further cement our leadership position in the category.”

The new optical sorters have already been installed and allow Mann Packing to increase available snap pea volumes to the market and improve efficiency while further promoting the company’s commitment to quality control.

The upgraded optical sorters provide enhanced quality assurance analytics for each batch/lot while completing their main function of cross-checking snap peas that goes through the machine, rejecting any product that does not meet Mann’s quality standards.

Mann Packing has a year-round growing season of stringless snap pea varieties and is known for planting the sweetest varieties in the market.

Currently, Mann Packing grows its snap peas in California and Mexico and is exploring Guatemalan and Peruvian sourcing to further grow its program. All of Mann Packing’s snap peas are hand-picked and hand-selected at the field level.

Mann Packing, a leader in cut vegetables and leafy greens, has five facilities across California. Its newest state-of-the-art facility, located in Gonzales, opened in 2021, handling both fruits and vegetables, with full-fledged automation.