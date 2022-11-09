Agroberries to expand blueberry operations into Morocco with €40M investment

Agroberries has announced it is investing €40 million in berry growing operations in Morocco. The company says it is seeking to complement its existing offerings for its clients across the United Kingdom and the EU.

The first phase of Agroberries’ strategy in Morocco includes the planting of more than 300 hectares of blueberries in three different regions. This represents a total investment of €40 million.

Planting has begun and will continue through 2023, according to a press release by the firm. In the coming years, the company intends to further expand its grower network via licensing of its proprietary varieties with a goal of reaching a total of 1,000 hectares across berry categories.

“Our investment in Morocco is a natural next step in our global expansion plan as a leading berry grower and marketer. This move leverages our deep agronomical expertise, partnership approach and will help us to continue supplying our European customers year-round with the highest quality berries,” said Jorge Varela, Co-Founder and CEO of Agroberries.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Chile, the company supplies its retail client base from a combination of its own farming operations that span across more than 2,500 hectares globally, along with a network of third-party growers across all berry categories.