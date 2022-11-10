Sweet Valley Citrus projects strong Satsuma mandarin season

Satsuma mandarin volumes are up and crops are maturing ahead of last season, according to the Sweet Valley Citrus brand. Shipping is set to begin about two weeks ahead of the 2021 season.

“The 2022 crop looks great,” said Kim Jones, current president of Cold Hardy Citrus Association. “Color break has been early, brix is already testing as high as 11 which indicates exceptionally sweet, flavorful fruit, and we predict the volume to be higher than anticipated.”

The Sweet Valley Citrus region covers a tri-state zone throughout North Florida, South Alabama and South Georgia. These growing areas share favorable soil and weather conditions to grow this particular variety.

This area was not affected by recent storms, including hurricane Ian, which had more of an impact on groves in Southwestern Florida.

All Sweet Valley Citrus is grown on local family farms, tree-ripened, and shipped daily from farmer-owned packing facilities. Satsuma labels grown in the area include grower brands such as Southern Sassies, Southern Juicys and Cherokee Jewel. Non-branded packaged and bulk fruit is also available.

“Satsumas are an early winter delight and consumer favorite for the holiday season,” said Mark Clikas, VP of the Cold Hardy Citrus Association. “We started shipping in early November, with full production available through December and possibly into January.”

Cara Cara oranges, along with Tango, Kishu and Shiranui mandarins are also among the varieties that will be shipped November to mid-January as well.