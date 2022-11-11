The supply chain crisis will have a long-lasting impact on the industry

From the October/November issue of Vision Magazine

Never before has the world heard so much about supply chains. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the news about the disruption and turmoil in these interconnected global webs of entities that produce and deliver products has continued unabated.

Even as people’s concerns of the virus have largely subsided, global supply chain woes have raged on, exposing both the fragility and inflexibility of these systems whose smooth functionality it now seems too many took for granted.

The fresh produce industry is uniquely vulnerable to logistical upheaval, which since the turn of the decade has included late deliveries, a severe shortage of truckers in the United States, and a lack of refrigerated containers globally

