Sun World expands South American scope with 10 new marketer licensees

California-based Sun World International announced it has added several new companies to its global licensed distributor lineup. The global variety development and licensing business seeks to broaden its scope in South America with these acquisitions.

These include three newly licensed marketers in Brazil, (Agrobras, Coopexvale and Ebraz), four newly licensed marketers in Chile (Agrofruta, Chilfresh, Frutícola & Exportadora Atacama Ltd and Greenvic), and three new licensed marketers in Peru (El Pedregal, Corporacion Agrolatina and MIGIVA Group).

“We are proud to welcome these grape producer-marketers to the Sun World community and pleased to expand our distribution channels to fulfill increasing market demand for Sun World’s leading table grape brands to be enjoyed by retailers and consumers worldwide,” Sun World VP Licensing Garth Swinburn said.

The new marketers have been granted rights to distribute fruit from existing and future fruit varieties developed by Sun World, and marketed under the company’s brands, such as Autumn Crisp, Midnight Beauty, Sable Seedless, Adora Seedless, and Scarlotta Seedless.

Sun World currently has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa