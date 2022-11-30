New mango varieties to debut in Australia

The Scarlet Delight and Hula mango varieties are making their way into the Australian market, ABC reports. The new venture is being led by Aussie family company Perfection Fresh, according to the outlet.

Other varieties on the rise include the Mahachanok, which is a long, sweet mango that originates from Thailand. The new varieties are currently grown on farms in the Northern Territory and far north Queensland.

“This is our second year of semi-commercial production and we're still two to three years away from full production, but we're encouraged by how they're performing agronomically and how they're being received by customers,” Perfection Fresh’s Chief executive Michael Simonetta told ABC.

Manbullo Mangoes has also jumped in on the demand for new varieties. This year, the brisbane-bases firm was given the commercialisation rights to three new mango varieties developed through the National Mango Breeding Program (NMBP).

Regarding the upcoming season for the fruit, Manbulloo managing director Marie Piccone said: "They yield at different times of the year, they've got some unique characteristics and we see them as a group of great-tasting mangoes for consumers to select from."