GT USA Wilmington receives season’s first two Moroccan citrus vessels

On Dec. 7, The Port of Wilmington, DE, told Fresh Fruit Portal that it had just received its second shipment of fresh Moroccan citrus for the 2022-23 winter fruit season.

The first such arrival was the previous week, upon the M/V Crown Garnet, a specialized refrigerated vessel. The Crown Garnet immediately discharged her cargo, which exceeded 5,000 pallets of fresh clementines, according to a press release.

During this winter fruit season, which will run through May 2023, the port anticipates receiving approximately 12 shiploads of fruit from Morocco’s Atlantic port of Agadir.

Joe Cruise, chief executive officer of GT USA Wilmington, was on hand to welcome the vessel and “We are privileged to be able to continue as the port of choice to serve our Moroccan partners for the timely distribution of fresh and delicious fruit to U.S. and Canadian consumers. We are looking forward to assisting our partners with another successful season.”

In the release, GT USA Wilmington describes itself as the “U.S.’ foremost marine terminal for perishable cargo.” Wilmington ranks as North America’s top banana port.

Building relations

GT USA Wilmington notes that it “greatly values, and actively works to strengthen, the partnerships it has with Morocco.” Accordingly, the port recently welcomed two guests from the Tangier Chamber of Commerce International Relations Committee, Najib Walali, board member, and Anouar Arbai, committee president for their first visit to the Port of Wilmington.

Following discussion of cargos, trade links, and cold treatment, the guests were taken on a tour of the port’s 308 acres.

Wilmington is a major port of entry and distribution center for the seasonal importation of fresh Moroccan citrus, along with other fruits and juices from around the globe.

Cargo is stored in the Port’s 850,000 square foot on-dock refrigerated warehouse complex, one of North America’s largest facilities, before distribution to markets throughout North America.

The Port is Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, and it has worked hard to put itself in a good position to service the Moroccan clementine trade and take advantage of new business from all over the world.

GT USA Wilmington is a U.S. division of Gulftainer, a privately owned, independent terminal operator and logistics company with operations and business interests in the Middle East and the United States. The company signed a 50-year agreement to manage operations at the Port of Wilmington.