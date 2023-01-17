Dole South Africa partners with Allesbeste to open new packing house

Dole South Africa and Allesbeste Group today announced the formation of a new partnership, where each company will own close to 50% of the newly branded Letaba Pakkers packing house.

The facility is located in the Tzaneen region, an area well renowned for the production and export of avocados, litchis and mangoes.

The upcoming enterprise, along with the newly appointed management team, have “committed to continuing to invest in world class technology, equipment, and expertise to grow Letaba Pakkers into one of the leading pack houses in South Africa”.

“We are excited to now have access to our own facility that will expand the opportunity to pack and market our own Avocados and Litchis from South Africa,” said Hannes Nieuwoudt, Managing Director of Dole South Africa.

"Letaba Pakkers is strategically important for the area in terms of providing a high quality, independent fruit packing service at a competitive cost to the grower, regardless of whom the growers choose to market their product with”, added Edrean Ernst, Director of the Allesbeste Group.

Regarding future challenges for the venture, Nieuwoudt said that the ability to pack and send avocados within protocol remains the most difficult task a packing house can undertake.

The executive assured that the new partnership intends to address this by working closely with every producer packing at the facility so they can reach global markets and offer the best fruit quality possible.